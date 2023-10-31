StockNews.com Lowers Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.91 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,359 shares of company stock worth $109,708. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Neogen by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 708,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 105,011 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

