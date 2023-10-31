StockNews.com Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.