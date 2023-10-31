StockNews.com Upgrades Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Escalade in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 85.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 630.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 345,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Escalade by 540.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Escalade by 110.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 98,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Escalade by 225.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 77,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Escalade by 202.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

