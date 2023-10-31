Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 9,927 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

AAP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. 53,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.