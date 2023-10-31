Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.49. 51,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.