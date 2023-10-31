Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 377,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

