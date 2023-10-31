Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

PayPal stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 975,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029,909. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

