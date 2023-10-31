Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 87,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,222. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.19.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

