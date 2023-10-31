Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.47. The stock had a trading volume of 269,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.