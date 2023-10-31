Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,037 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.41 and its 200 day moving average is $200.75. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

