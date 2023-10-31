Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,962 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,044. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

