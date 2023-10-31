Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $299.03. 2,835,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,730,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $769.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average of $283.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

