Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,832 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $112.44.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

