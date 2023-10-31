Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 32,974 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,989 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. 443,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,805,735. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

