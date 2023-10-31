Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 135,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 107.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,091,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 566,336 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HIG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,267. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.