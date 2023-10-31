Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 51,987 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 403,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

