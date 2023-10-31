Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $782,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,079,000 after purchasing an additional 485,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 824,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,970. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

