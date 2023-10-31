Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Stoneridge has set its FY23 guidance at $(0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $266.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SRI opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Rajaey Kased purchased 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $87,179.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stoneridge news, insider Rajaey Kased purchased 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $87,179.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,368,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 677,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

