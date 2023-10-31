Sui One Day Volume Hits $109.39 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Sui token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $380.31 million and $109.39 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,392,960 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 860,392,959.6923076 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.45662794 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $109,542,199.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

