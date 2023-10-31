Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,600 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

About PACCAR



PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.



