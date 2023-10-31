Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.52 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $142.76 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.