Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after buying an additional 5,393,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,168,000 after acquiring an additional 669,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,800,000 after acquiring an additional 307,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.71.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

