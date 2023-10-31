Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $236.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $151.34 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.