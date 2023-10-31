Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 9,295 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.60. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of -431.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

