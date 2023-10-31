Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

