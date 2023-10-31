Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.82.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE SUI opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 40.5% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 67.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.