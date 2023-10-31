Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 156.56%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.35 million.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $7.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 67,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,264,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,599.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,311 shares of company stock worth $399,178. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

