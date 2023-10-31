TD Securities Trims ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.86.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$35.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$45.59.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

