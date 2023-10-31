Telsey Advisory Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $165.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.