Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.90.

NYSE:TDC opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,993,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

