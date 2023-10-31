Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Craig Hallum

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

