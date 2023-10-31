Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $197.36 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average of $232.92.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,845 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

