Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of TFG opened at GBX 9.60 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.98. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.12 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.13).
About Tetragon Financial Group
