Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of TFG opened at GBX 9.60 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.98. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.12 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.13).

Get Tetragon Financial Group alerts:

About Tetragon Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.