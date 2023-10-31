Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.35.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

