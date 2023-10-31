Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE:TXT opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Textron by 129.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

