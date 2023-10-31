The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Reduced by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

