The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 464.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day moving average is $209.26. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

