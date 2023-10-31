The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

BA stock opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.26. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

