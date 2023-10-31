The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,444,030. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.