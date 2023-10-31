The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,444,030. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

