The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $50.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 75,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Olin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Olin by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

