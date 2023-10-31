The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $281.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.61 and a 200-day moving average of $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

