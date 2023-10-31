The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get New York Times alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Times

New York Times Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. New York Times has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.