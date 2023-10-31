The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.88. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Michael Dinkins purchased 3,150 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

