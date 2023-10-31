Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stephens

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCBX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

TCBX opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter worth $3,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

