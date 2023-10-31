Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Holdings Decreased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Tidewater comprises 0.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 48,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,234,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,752,773. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 48,200 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,234,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,752,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TDW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. 36,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,674. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.