Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.88.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.8 %

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $191.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.58. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

