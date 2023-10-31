TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $21,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG stock opened at $819.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $857.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $841.13. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $545.29 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,276 shares of company stock worth $44,165,970. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

