Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Transocean Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

