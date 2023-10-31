TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $63.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. 659,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,218. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock worth $441,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.