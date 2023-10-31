Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of TZOO opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.65. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,539,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,004. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $68,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

